Majilis Bachao Tehreek slams Union government for abrogation of Art 370

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Majilis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) slammed the NDA government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and said that it would prove to be more harmful than separatists. In a statement uploaded on FB, MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan said, “Post Truth politics of Shah on Art 370 stands exposed and calls for a debate on the role of Nehru and Patel in drafting Art 370.”