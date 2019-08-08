Roads & Buildings department first to move out of Old Telangana secretariat building
The shifting of Secretariat offices formally began on Wednesday with the Roads and Buildings department moving its files and furniture to its Engineer-in-Chief’s office in Errum Manzil.
Published: 08th August 2019 03:45 AM | Last Updated: 08th August 2019 03:45 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The shifting of Secretariat offices formally began on Wednesday with the Roads and Buildings department moving its files and furniture to its Engineer-in-Chief’s office in Errum Manzil. The department’s officials held a review with officials on Wednesday where they took a decision on the matter. The government has hired packers and movers for moving Secretariat offices to BRKR Bhavan. The total process would take around a month’s time.
Meanwhile, minor repairs are in progress at BRKR Bhavan. Sources said it would take two more weeks. Simultaneously, officials concerned are making arrangements for setting IT infrastructure at the complex.