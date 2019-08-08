Roads & Buildings department first to move out of Old Telangana secretariat building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The shifting of Secretariat offices formally began on Wednesday with the Roads and Buildings department moving its files and furniture to its Engineer-in-Chief’s office in Errum Manzil. The department’s officials held a review with officials on Wednesday where they took a decision on the matter. The government has hired packers and movers for moving Secretariat offices to BRKR Bhavan. The total process would take around a month’s time.

Meanwhile, minor repairs are in progress at BRKR Bhavan. Sources said it would take two more weeks. Simultaneously, officials concerned are making arrangements for setting IT infrastructure at the complex.