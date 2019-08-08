Home States Telangana

Roads & Buildings department first to move out of Old Telangana secretariat building

The shifting of Secretariat offices formally began on Wednesday with the Roads and Buildings department moving its files and furniture to its Engineer-in-Chief’s office in Errum Manzil.

Furniture of the Roads and Building department being moved out of the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday ( File Photo| EPS)

HYDERABAD:  The shifting of Secretariat offices formally began on Wednesday with the Roads and Buildings department moving its files and furniture to its Engineer-in-Chief’s office in Errum Manzil. The department’s officials held a review with officials on Wednesday where they took a decision on the matter.  The government has hired packers and movers for moving Secretariat offices to BRKR Bhavan. The total process would take around a month’s time.  

Meanwhile, minor repairs are in progress at BRKR Bhavan. Sources said it would take two more weeks. Simultaneously, officials concerned are making arrangements for setting IT infrastructure at the complex. 

