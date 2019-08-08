Home States Telangana

Srisailam dam gates to be lifted?

The gates of Srisailam dam are likely to be lifted on Friday evening, as officials have decided to review the flood situation on Thursday evening.

Published: 08th August 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam Dam

Srisailam Dam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The gates of Srisailam dam are likely to be lifted on Friday evening, as officials have decided to review the flood situation on Thursday evening. Inflows to the dam, meanwhile, continued to increase on Wednesday.

“If the flood situation continues for the next two days, most probably, the gates will be lifted on Friday. We are already releasing water at the rate of one lakh cusecs to Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) through power houses,” irrigation officials said.

The government would take a call on lifting the gates after the Krishna River Management Board’s (KRMB) meeting in Hyderabad on Friday, when allocation of water would be done for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Inflows into the Jurala project from the Bhima project are about one lakh cusecs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srisailam dam Nagarjuna Sagar Project Krishna River Management Board telangana monsoons
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp