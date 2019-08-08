Srisailam dam gates to be lifted?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The gates of Srisailam dam are likely to be lifted on Friday evening, as officials have decided to review the flood situation on Thursday evening. Inflows to the dam, meanwhile, continued to increase on Wednesday.

“If the flood situation continues for the next two days, most probably, the gates will be lifted on Friday. We are already releasing water at the rate of one lakh cusecs to Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) through power houses,” irrigation officials said.

The government would take a call on lifting the gates after the Krishna River Management Board’s (KRMB) meeting in Hyderabad on Friday, when allocation of water would be done for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Inflows into the Jurala project from the Bhima project are about one lakh cusecs.