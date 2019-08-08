Telangana High Court stays Nagarkurnool municipality Polls 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC on Wednesday stayed conduct of election to Nagarkurnool municipality until the municipal commissioner concerned takes remedial steps to comply with the rules prescribed for delimitation of wards.

Justice P Naveen Rao passed this interim order in the petition filed by P Samuel David Raju and another. After hearing the case, the judge granted interim stay on conduct of election and directed municipal commissioner concerned to take remedial steps.