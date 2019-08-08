TV actor Madhu Prakash detained by Hyderabad police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TV actor Madhu Prakash was taken into custody by the police on Wednesday for questioning on suspicion of his involvement in his wife’s suicide and was detained after the woman’s family filed a plaint with the Raidurgam police alleging that she took the extreme step over dowry harassment by her in-laws.

According to Raidurgam police, the deceased P Bharathi (34) and Madhu had quarrelled on the day of her suicide as well. They got married in 2015.