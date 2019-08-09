Accused for murder of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya taken to Gujarat on High Court orders

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Asghar Ali, accused in the murder of Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya and the Miryalaguda caste-killing of Pranay among other cases, was produced before the Gujarat High Court on Thursday as per the directions of the high court there.

Recently, the Gujarat HC had sentenced Asghar to life imprisonment in the murder case of Haren Pandya.

Asghar Ali was being kept in Warangal jail under PD Act, for his role in the Pranay murder case, but was recently released on bail.

Following this, the Nalgonda police had kept track of Asghar’s movement. He was transferred to Gujarat with tight security on Thursday.