After fight with doctor, physically-challenged patient made to touch her feet

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In an act that drew widespread condemnation, a physically-challenged patient was made to touch the feet of a junior female doctor at the district headquarters hospital here on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, Subhash, hit Dr Manasa and she hit him back. The medical staff later made him touch her feet. Subhash apologised for hitting her and said he did not know she was a doctor as there was no stethoscope around her neck.

Trouble started when the doctors, after participating in a nationwide protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, were returning to work. Dr Manasa was trying to enter the emergency ward, pushing people aside. She pushed Subhash too, and as he fell, he hit her. Outraged at Subhash’s audacity, she hit him back. The doctors started protesting again, and Subhash later apologised, but the hospital staff were not satisfied, and forced him to touch her feet.

After participating in a protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, Dr Manasa, while trying to enter the emergency ward, was pushing people aside. While doing so, she also pushed Subhash, a person with disabilities who was a government employee. As Subhash fell, he hit Dr Manasa, and in retaliation, she hit him back. The doctor contemplated lodging a complaint against Subhash at a police station but was dissuaded from doing so by her colleagues