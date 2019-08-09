Days after praising PM for abrogation of Article 370, Congress MLA Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy slams him

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Within 48 hours of praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the abrogation of Article 370, Congress MLA Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy took a ‘U-Turn’ on Thursday by criticising him for blaming the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for the Kashmir crisis.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here, Jagga Reddy took strong exception to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for criticising Nehru for bringing Article 370. Reddy said Nehru did what was right at that time and blaming him for the Kashmir crisis was not correct.

“Nehru brought in Article 370 to bring Kashmir into India. Whatever he did was in the interest of the nation. You cannot defame a great leader like Nehru,” he said.