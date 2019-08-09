Emotional parents thank witnesses, probe officials after Warangal court delivers justice

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Following the historic judgement on the rape and murder of a nine-month-old baby in Warangal city sentencing the accused with the death penalty, the infant’s parents and their family walked out of the district court in Warangal with tears in their eyes. This was probably the first time in several weeks that they felt like justice was meted out to them and their child.

Her parents were so emotional that they fell on the feet of the investigation officials inside the court hall. They thanked them for their efforts in finding the culprit who brutally assaulted and murdered their child.

On the occasion, the Warangal Advocate Bar Association members distributed sweets on the court premises. They appreciated the enthusiasm with which justice was served.

Speaking to Express, K Rachana, the baby’s mother said: “We did not expect that the judgment would be given in such a short period of time by the district court. Police officials completed their investigation as soon as they could, collected the evidence, and produced the same before the court within 21 days.”

She added that the witnesses were very cooperative. “Upon learning about the murder of my child, people from across the State took out to the streets. They demanded that the accused be killed. Death penalty will ensure that an incident like this will never occur again,” said Rachana.

Warangal district court bar association member M Mahesh Patel said: “The association members did not come forward to argue on behalf of accused. We are very happy about the judgment. ” However, he said that there was a possibility of the accused filing an appeal in the High Court.

The investigating officer and Hanamakonda ACP Ch Sridhar said that strong evidence produced by the prosecution stood against the accused, leading to his conviction.