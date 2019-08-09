Home States Telangana

IIT-Hyderabad incubated startups to address medical needs

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad’s Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) incubator, started with an aim to meet the unmet needs in the clinical environment, has incubated seven startups in the last three years to merge engineering and technology with healthcare.

Every year, a meagre number of 10 applicants will be chosen from thousands of applicants for the year-long CfHE fellowship, said director UB Desai during the graduation of third batch of CfHE fellows in which eight persons graduated. In three years, CfHE has produced 16 graduates.

Of the seven startups incubated at IITH, two focus on neonatal care. One product, n-Light 360, made by Heamac Healthcare, provides a phototherapy system that is customised as per the severity of jaundice in each baby, said Akitha Kolloju, founder of Heamac Healthcare that is making the n-Light 360.  

Likewise, Nemocare Raksha, an IoT enabled smart wearable device, which can be attached to a baby’s foot to monitor vital parameters like heart rate, respiration rate, body temperature, etc to give a complete picture of the baby’s health.

All the information recorded by the device will be available on the cloud. Another remarkable work is being carried out by BeAble Health and the project has been named ‘Arm Able’, which aims at motor rehabilitation of arms for patients who suffer stroke.

