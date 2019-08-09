Srisailam project gates to be lifted on August 10

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gates of the Srisailam project in Andhra Pradesh are set to be lifted on Saturday between 11:30 am and 1 pm. As much as 2.2 lakh cusecs are expected to be released into the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) in Telangana. With the Narayanapur reservoir in Karnataka receiving 4 lakh cusecs of water, Srisailam is expected to get food inflows for the coming weeks.

Srisailam Chief Engineer B Narayana Reddy on Thursday told Express that AP Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar will formally release the water. Sources said 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs would be diverted through Pothyreddypadu and 8,000 to 10,000 cusecs will be diverted through other irrigation schemes in AP. Around 70,000 cusecs are being released on a daily basis through powerhouses. “Thus, once the gates are lifted, another 1.5 lakh cusecs will be released to NSP,” said an official. Meanwhile, in what is good news for Srisailam, outflows from Almatti in Karnataka too were good at 3.5 lakh cusecs. Inflows into Narayanapur were measured at 4.2 lakh cusecs on Thursday. As on Thursday, the Srisailam dam had 170 tmcft water against its full storage capacity of 215 tmcft.

Officials said both AP and Telangana would have no problems with drinking water requirement thanks to conditions at Srisailam. Coming to the release of water for agriculture needs, representatives of both States will discuss the matter at the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting on Friday.

Fish seedlings to be released in barrages

The TS govt has decided to use the 150-km long live Godavari created by KLIS for the development of fisheries. Minister T Srinivas Yadav said fish seedlings will be released into KLIS, Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages on Aug 16