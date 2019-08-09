Telangana government starts preparations for Medaram Jatara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The biennial Sammakka-Saralamma jatara, also known as the Medaram Jatara, will be held between February 5 and 8, 2020. More than one-and-a-half devotees are expected to take part in, what is called, Asia’s ‘biggest Tribal carnival’.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao and Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar directed officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for the Jatara at a review meeting on Thursday.

The ministers have decided to invite Union Minister for Tribal Affairs and his counterparts in all States to the carnival. Many VIPs will also be invited. The minister took the opportunity to once again demand the Centre to declare Medaram Jatara as a national festival. Prominent representatives of Tribal associations across the globe too are will be invited to the event, said the ministers.

`10 crore for arrangements

The State government has decided to spend `10 crore for acquisition of land and for construction of Gaddelu. It has also decided to set up digital screens to cover the event at Hyderabad, Warangal and other important cities.

The ministers have instructed officials to take suggestions from the Tribals and include them in the important committees which oversee the arrangements for the Medaram Jatara.