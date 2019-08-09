Telangana's full budget likely to be presented in September

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is likely to present its full Budget for the year 2019-20 in September. As per orders issued by the Finance department, departments in the Secretariat have been asked to submit their proposals for the full Budget by August 14.

Orders issued by the department read: “In spite of clear instructions, in most cases, Budget proposals are sent very late. Steps should, therefore, be taken to ensure that the dates prescribed are strictly adhered to. If estimates are received after August 16, the Finance department will not be able to intimate any changes made in the estimates of departments as there will be sufficient time for considering representations against the changes effected by this department.”

However, the estimates’ submissions might get delayed in light of shifting of departments out of the Secretariat. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to hold a preparatory meeting for the Budget in the last week of August.