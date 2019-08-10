Home States Telangana

Drunk driving: Three-time offender gets 15-day jail, license suspended

A three-time offender of drunk driving was sentenced to 15 days in jail and had his driver’s licence suspended after he was caught again for drunk driving by Jeedimetla police. 

Published: 10th August 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Drunk driving

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-time offender of drunk driving was sentenced to 15 days in jail and had his driver’s licence suspended after he was caught again for drunk driving by Jeedimetla police. 

The Seventh MM Special Magistrate Court in Medchal found the accused guilty and ordered stringent punishment as the alcohol level in his blood was 173 mgdl when the permissible level is 35 mgdl.
The offender, D Kranthi, 32, was driving a two-wheeler when he was caught. 

Previously, he was also punished on two accounts for drunk driving in the same area and in the same year. 
Apart from this, the same court found two others, Mohammed Khader and T Eshwar, guilty of drunk driving with readings of 129 and 100 respectively. The former was sentenced to jail terms of two days and the latter for one day.

“Jeedimetla area is seeing a rise in drunk driving cases as many youth working as labourers are resorting to alcoholism. We are routinely conducting checks to ensure they don’t risk their lives by drinking and driving,” said K Satyanarayana, SHO, Jeedimetla traffic police.

As per the rules, only a fine is collected for the first offence, second time jail term is awarded, and third time imprisonment along with driver licence suspension.

