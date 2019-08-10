Home States Telangana

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University warns affiliated colleges over fee hike 

Varsity may revoke affiliation of colleges found collecting fee in addition to that mandated by govt, says registrar

Published: 10th August 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of complaints received from parents and students regarding the hike in fees, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) issued a directive warning to all its affiliated colleges against charging fees higher than the amount stipulated by the Telangana State Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC).

JNTU-H registrar Prof N Yadaiah clarified that collection of fee in any form other than what had been prescribed by the government and the university was illegal.  

He warned that such actions would invite disciplinary action, including loss of affiliation of the erring colleges. Earlier, the HRD ministry and the Supreme Court had directed engineering colleges to pay heed to the approved fee structure. 

While the approved admission fee is Rs 5,500, engineering colleges affiliated to JNTU-H are charging between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000, depending on their brand and grades. If the college is NBA-accredited, then an additional Rs 3,000 will be charged. The fees are applicable to all students, including the ones with scholarship. 

“The admission fee is charged in addition to the tuition fee. While the tuition fee is fixed by the TAFRC, admission fee is fixed by the university. But colleges, in a bid to make extra money, add several heads like lab charges, sports, Campus Recruitment Training, etc.,” said J Dileep, a PhD scholar from JNTU-H and an ABVP member.

Students added that colleges were also charging an additional exam fee. While the university charges Rs 600 as examination fee per semester, engineering colleges, particularly autonomous ones, collect Rs 3,000 before examination each semester.

Teachers from private engineering colleges, however, claim that this is not the first time that JNTU-H has issued such a communique. “Mere warnings will have no effect on college managements unless its complemented by some action. If JNTU-H is so serious about student welfare, then it must penalise a few colleges that are overcharging,” said M Suresh Babu, a teacher from a private engineering college.

