KLIS Package-8 wet run likely on August 12

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT is likely that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao switches on the pump house in Package-8 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), in Lakshmipur of Ramadugu mandal on August 12. Once the ‘Bahubali Motors’ of Package-8 is operational, the Mid-Manair and SRSP will start receiving water.

According to sources in the Irrigation Department, 0.5 tmcft of water would be diverted to Mid-Manair through the gravity canal, while another half tmcft of water would be pumped to SRSP from the canal in a reverse manner.

According to sources, the package pump house is ready to commence operation at any time and all technical parameters are in order. No leakages were observed, sources said. Water has been stored up to 228 metres of reservoir level as well. The synchronisation of machines in auto mode was also taken up.

The wet run may start on Sunday evening or Monday morning. Though the motor was supposed to be operated on Friday, it was postponed due to a technical issue in Package-7, an official said.

Vinod Kumar accuses BJP of not giving KLIS its due

Hyderabad: Senior TRS leader and former Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar visited Package-8 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) at Laxmipur on Friday. Speaking to media persons at the project site, Kumar accused BJP of not giving KLIS its due. “If the Modi government continues to refuse national project status for KLIS, the saffron party will find no place in Telangana State,” he said. Kumar slammed the Centre for ‘doing nothing for Telangana’. He also attacked other Opposition parties for their criticism of KLIS. “Opposition parties are making baseless statements about KLIS’ power bills,” he added