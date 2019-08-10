Home States Telangana

KLIS Package-8 wet run likely on August 12

Once the ‘Bahubali Motors’ of Package-8 is operational, the Mid-Manair and SRSP will start receiving water. 

Published: 10th August 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT is likely that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao switches on the pump house in Package-8 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), in Lakshmipur of Ramadugu mandal on August 12. Once the ‘Bahubali Motors’ of Package-8 is operational, the Mid-Manair and SRSP will start receiving water. 

According to sources in the Irrigation Department, 0.5 tmcft of water would be diverted to Mid-Manair through the gravity canal, while another half tmcft of water would be pumped to SRSP from the canal in a reverse manner.

According to sources, the package pump house is ready to commence operation at any time and all technical parameters are in order. No leakages were observed, sources said. Water has been stored up to 228 metres of reservoir level as well. The synchronisation of machines in auto mode was also taken up.

The wet run may start on Sunday evening or Monday morning. Though the motor was supposed to be operated on Friday, it was postponed due to a technical issue in Package-7, an official said.

Vinod Kumar accuses BJP of not giving KLIS its due

Hyderabad: Senior TRS leader and former Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar visited Package-8 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) at Laxmipur on Friday. Speaking to media persons at the project site, Kumar accused BJP of not giving KLIS its due. “If the Modi government continues to refuse national project status for KLIS, the saffron party will find no place in Telangana State,” he said. Kumar slammed the Centre for ‘doing nothing for Telangana’. He also attacked other Opposition parties for their criticism of KLIS. “Opposition parties are making baseless statements about KLIS’ power bills,” he added

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Chief Minister KCR Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme Ramadugu mandal
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp