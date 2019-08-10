Telangana & Andhra Pradesh to share Krishna waters as per old formula of 66:34

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN the backdrop of a friendship blooming between the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State governments, the meetings of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) were held at the Jala Soudha on Friday, in a cordial manner.



It was decided in the KRMB meeting that water would be released to both States as per the old formula of 66:34 ratio. Telangana requested for the release of 103 tmcft water for the next couple of months, while AP sought the release of 38 tmcft.

The Board also proposed to shift the KRMB office to Vijayawada, as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. However, Telangana special chief secretary (Irrigation) Somesh Kumar strongly opposed the proposal. “What is the urgency to shift the KRMB office to Vijayawada, when arguments are still continuing in front of the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal,” Somesh Kumar questioned. He argued that the office should remain in Hyderabad until the tribunal delivered its final verdict.

Speaking to reporters later, KRMB chairman RK Gupta said that they would convey Telangana’s point to the Union Water Ministry, and follow its directions on the shifting of KRMB office to Vijayawada.

Gupta said that the meeting was held in a cordial manner and that both the States had decided to resolve any issues amicably. The Board meeting also decided to install nine more telemetry systems on river Krishna. Asked about the quantum of water to be released to AP and TS, Gupta said that the three-member committee would decide it after examining the inflows into Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar.

When the Board chairman proposed to bring the management of all the projects under the control of Board, the TS officials opposed the same. When the Tribunal delivered the final verdict on the water sharing issue between AP and TS, only then should the projects be brought under the control of the Board, the TS officials said.

Meanwhile, at Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) meeting, the officials discussed general agenda. “As the AP Irrigation special chief secretary (Irrigation) did not attend the meeting, there was no discussion on any key issues,” GRMB chairman RK Jain told reporters later. The GRMB chairman said that the Board did not receive any proposals to divert Godavari waters to Krishna basin.

“If both the States submitted any proposals to divert the Godavari to Krishna, then the Board will examine the same,” he said.

According to sources, the irrigation engineers of both AP and TS are likely to meet on August 14 or 19 to have further discussions on diversion of Godavari to Krishna.