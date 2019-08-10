Home States Telangana

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh to share Krishna waters as per old formula of 66:34

Top Telangana official opposes Board’s proposal to shift KRMB office to Vijayawada in AP

Published: 10th August 2019 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN the backdrop of a friendship blooming between the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State governments, the meetings of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) were held at the Jala Soudha on Friday, in a cordial manner.


It was decided in the KRMB meeting that water would be released to both States as per the old formula of 66:34 ratio. Telangana requested for the release of 103 tmcft water for the next couple of months, while AP sought the release of 38 tmcft. 

The Board also proposed to shift the KRMB office to Vijayawada, as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. However, Telangana special chief secretary (Irrigation) Somesh Kumar strongly opposed the proposal. “What is the urgency to shift the KRMB office to Vijayawada, when arguments are still continuing in front of the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal,” Somesh Kumar questioned. He argued that the office should remain in Hyderabad until the tribunal delivered its final verdict.

Speaking to reporters later, KRMB chairman RK Gupta said that they would convey Telangana’s point to the Union Water Ministry, and follow its directions on the shifting of KRMB office to Vijayawada.

Gupta said that the meeting was held in a cordial manner and that both the States had decided to resolve any issues amicably. The Board meeting also decided to install nine more telemetry systems on river Krishna. Asked about the quantum of water to be released to AP and TS, Gupta said that the three-member committee would decide it after examining the inflows into Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar. 

When the Board chairman proposed to bring the management of all the projects under the control of Board, the TS officials opposed the same. When the Tribunal delivered the final verdict on the water sharing issue between AP and TS, only then should the projects be brought under the control of the Board, the TS officials said. 

Meanwhile, at Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) meeting, the officials discussed general agenda. “As the AP Irrigation special chief secretary (Irrigation) did not attend the meeting, there was no discussion on any key issues,” GRMB chairman RK Jain told reporters later. The GRMB chairman said that the Board did not receive any proposals to divert Godavari waters to Krishna basin. 
 “If both the States submitted any proposals to divert the Godavari to Krishna, then the Board will examine the same,” he said. 

According to sources, the irrigation engineers of both AP and TS are likely to meet on August 14 or 19 to have further discussions on diversion of Godavari to Krishna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Telangana government KRMB office Krishna River Management Board Godavari River Management Board Nagarjuna Sagar Krishna river water sharing
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp