Telangana junior doctors call off strike against NMC Bill

Telangana junior doctors have called off their strike on Friday after holding talks with State Health Minister Eatela Rajender at the Secretariat on Friday.

Published: 10th August 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Speaking to media persons, the health minister said that the talks with the doctors were successful. The junior doctors organised the protest after finding faults with the new National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill that will replace the Medical Council of India (MCI), the health minister said and recalled that he had recently raised the issue with the Union health minister in Delhi. Rajender said that the State government will discuss this with more doctors and consider their views as well on the Centre’s Bill. 

Later, the Telangana junior doctors’ JAC announced their further plan of action. They announced that they would take up a legal battle against the NMC Bill 2019. They have decided to organise regular protests against the objectionable sections in the Bill and create awareness among the public. The junior doctors have also decided to organise a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Bill.  “We will give a call for indefinite strike, if necessary, before the winter session of the Parliament,” they said.

