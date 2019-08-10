Telangana says committed to holding municipal polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government told the State High Court that it is committed to conducting elections to the municipalities at the earliest and urged the Court to permit it to complete the election process duly complying with the directions given by a single judge as to the objections raised regarding the preelection process.

Through an ordinance, the ward strength of each municipality was re-fixed based on population and voting strength. Hence, it became necessary to take up delimitation of wards in respect of 123 municipalities and in the remaining nine municipalities there was no change in the ward strength, it noted.

The matter will come up for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther on August 13.