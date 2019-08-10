Home States Telangana

Telangana's Chief Secretary moves into new office at BRKR Bhavan

Chief Secretary SK Joshi occupied his new chamber in BRKR Bhavan on Friday. 

Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi

Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi occupied his new chamber in BRKR Bhavan on Friday.   However, according to sources, internet connection is not yet in place at the building.

It would take at least two weeks for the officials to provide local area network (LAN) connection here. Owing to this, the chief secretary will not be discharging his duties from his new office or the Secretariat. He will temporarily work from his residence in Kundanbagh. 

SK Joshi issued directions to all the departments to shift to the BRKR Bhavan immediately. With Saturday, Sunday and Monday being holidays, it is likely that the Secretariat staff would be busy shifting  their offices to the new building. 

The Telangana Secretariat is expected to begin its functions at the BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday.  

Meanwhile, there were restrictions on media entry into BRKR Bhavan on Friday. Official sources said that movement of outsiders was temporarily restricted due to the ongoing shifting works.

