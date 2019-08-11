‘AP Beverages Corporations’s papers can’t be public documents’, rules Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has made it clear that the AP Beverages Corporation Limited is not a sovereign authority nor is it a part of the legislature, but it is a company registered under the Companies Act, 1956 and therefore documents procured from the corporation cannot be termed as public documents.

The court has set aside the order of the lower court which held that the corporation is a government organisation and the documents drawn from it of public documents.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was recently allowing the petition filed by a wine shop challenging the order of the city civil court, Hyderabad which has over-ruled the objections of the petitioner regarding the ‘documents’ submitted by some individuals.

Petitioner’s counsel contended that documents do not fall in the category of public documents as per Section 74 of Evidence Act, 1872.

After hearing both sides and perusing the material on record, the judge has held that the documents in question are private as per Section 75 of the Act.

The judge also asserted that the documents sought to be marked by the respondents cannot be termed to be public documents and allowed the petition by setting aside the order of the lower court.