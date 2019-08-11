Cab drivers still await payments from Telangana government for booking on Kanti Velugu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even after several months, many cab drivers whose taxis were hired by the State government during the Kanti Velugu programme are yet to get the money for their services. Battu Venkanna, a driver, said he has been unable to pay EMIs for his vehicle due to non-release of funds. “Some taxis have been seized by the bank,” he said.

According to Bhanu Goud, a driver, the government needs to pay a total of Rs 23 crore towards rent of cards across the State. Though the amount was sanctioned, it has not been released yet. Currently, the drivers are doing the rounds of the Medical and Health Department offices to plead their cases.