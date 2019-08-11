Home States Telangana

Central Government constitutes two environment authorities for Telangana

Published: 11th August 2019 03:02 AM

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long gap of more than one year, the Central Government has constituted the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) for Telangana. 

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests released a gazette recently on the constitution of the two committees. Prof M Ananda Rao has been appointed as the Chairman of SEIAA and Prof Ch Krishna Reddy has been appointed as the Chairman of the SEAC. These newly appointed SEIAA and SEAC will be for a term of three years. 

Apart from Prof Rao, the special secretary of the environment department in the state will be Member Secretary of the SEIAA and Dr B Narsaiah will be a member. 

In the SEAC there will be ten other members having various technical expertise from institutions like JNTU and OU, apart from the Joint Chief Environment Engineer of Telangana State Pollution Control Board as its Secretary. 

Central Government State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority SEIAA State Level Expert Appraisal Committee SEAC Union Ministry of Environment and Forests
