Hyderabad doctor killed in paragliding mishap in Kullu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based physiotherapist was killed in an accident when trying his hand at paragliding, in Kulu district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. His instructor was also injured and is said to be in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as L Chandrasekhar Reddy, 26, a resident of Nagole who was working as a physiotherapist at ECIL. Chandrasekhar was flying at a high altitude when the parachute failed to open, and both victim and instructor, came crashing to the ground.

He received injuries to his head and died during treatment. “He didn’t tell us he was going to try out adventure sports, or we would have prevented him,” his sister told media persons on Saturday.