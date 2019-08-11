Jagathgirigutta Police arrest four persons including a woman for assault on revenue department officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four persons including a woman who allegedly assaulted and abused revenue officials, when they tried to stop illegal construction, were arrested by Jagathgirigutta police on Saturday. The accused were identified as Nafees Begum, Mohd Moulana, Mohd Shadulla and Syed Jaleel.

On information about an illegal construction on government land in Gajularamaram, the Revenue Inspector Qutbullapur, G Umamaheswar Goud along with his team went to the spot on Friday. The officials tried to stop the work. Meanwhile, Nafees along with the other accused, started abusing the officials and assaulted them.

Based on the Revenue Inspector’s complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested on Saturday, said Jagathgirigutta Inspector K Srinivasulu.