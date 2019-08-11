Home States Telangana

OBCs neglected till now, will get justice soon: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Commenting on the current situation in the region, Reddy said Section 144 was lifted from many parts and the ‘situation’ would be peaceful in the next 10-15 days.

Published: 11th August 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy at the meeting of ONGC All India OBC and MOBC Employees’ Welfare Association (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the people of the Other Backward Castes community had not benefited a lot from reservations. Speaking at the 12th CEC meeting of ONGC All India OBC and MOBC Employees’ Welfare Association in the city, he said a decision in favour of removing the creamy-layer clause from the current reservation criteria for OBSs was likely to be taken by the government soon. Reddy added an expert committee under the chairmanship of former DoPT Secretary BP Sharma would soon be submitting a report to the Centre on the matter.

“OBCs got reservations in 1993, but it was never implemented properly till date. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the National Commission for Backward Classes Constitutional status. OBCs who have been neglected till now will get justice,” he said. 

On Jammu & Kashmir

Speaking to media persons at another event, Kishan Reddy commented on the abrogation of Article 370 and said the Centre was taking necessary precautions for any kind of internal or external threats to the country. He also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments on the matter. Earlier in the week, Khan had said that the scrapping of Article 370 would lead to similar attacks like the one in Pulwama, where around 40 CRPF personnel were martyred after a suicide bomber attacked their convoy.
Reddy said, “The statements made by Pakistan PM were irresponsible. The country is prepared for any kind of threat — internal, external or at the borders.”

Commenting on the current situation in the region, Reddy said Section 144 was lifted from many parts and the ‘situation’ would be peaceful in the next 10-15 days. “Everything is peaceful, the environment is not even tense there. Thus, we request people to be united in this time and celebrate Bakrid with happiness,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy OBCs ONGC OBC and MOBC Employees Article 370
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp