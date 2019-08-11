Home States Telangana

‘Panchayat Raj bodies won’t remain ornamental’

Soon, the responsibilities of Panchayat Raj (PR) institutions, right from the gram panchayat to the zilla parishad, will be clearly defined by the State government.

Published: 11th August 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a review meeting at Pragati Bhawan in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soon, the responsibilities of Panchayat Raj institutions, right from the gram panchayat to the zilla parishad, will be clearly defined by the State government.

At a review meeting here on Saturday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said PR institutions would not remain mere ‘utsava vigrahalu’ (ornamental figurines), adding that they would get powers and funds soon. “We will bring clarity to the duties of PR institutions,” Rao said. 

“Mandals parishads and zilla parishads will not remain ornamental institutions. We will devolve funds and powers to them. The announcement to this effect will be made before the implementation of 60-day action plan for PR institutions,” Rao said. He also announced that Green Committees would be constituted under the chairmanship of district collectors to improve greenery in villages and urban local bodies. “

The State government wants villages to develop. I am sure that if we work hard, there will be qualitative change in the villages,” Rao told officials. He spoke of the zilla parishad chairman, which is currently a Cabinet-rank post. “The chairpersons have no work to do right now. They will soon get some powers,” he said.
The chief minister also directed the officials to fill all vacant posts in the Panchayat Raj department, right from panchayat secretary to zilla parishad CEO.  He said employees would be promoted for this.

CM christens barrages, pump houses after gods & goddesses

Continuing with his tradition, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday named several irrigation barrages and pump houses in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) after goddesses. The Medigadda barrage will be known as Lakshmi barrage; Kannepalli pump house as Lakshmi pump house; Annaram barrage as Saraswathi barrage; Siripuram pump house as Saraswathi pump house; Parvathi barrage as Parvathi; Goliwada pump house as Parvathi pump house; Nandimedaram pump house as Nandi (vehicle of lord Shiva) pump house and Lakshmipuram pump house as Gayatri pump house. Earlier, he had named the redesigned Pranahita-Chevella project Kaleshwaram after Lord Shiva

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panchayat Raj institutions gram panchayat zilla parishad Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao utsava vigrahalu
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp