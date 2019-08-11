‘Panchayat Raj bodies won’t remain ornamental’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soon, the responsibilities of Panchayat Raj institutions, right from the gram panchayat to the zilla parishad, will be clearly defined by the State government.

At a review meeting here on Saturday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said PR institutions would not remain mere ‘utsava vigrahalu’ (ornamental figurines), adding that they would get powers and funds soon. “We will bring clarity to the duties of PR institutions,” Rao said.

“Mandals parishads and zilla parishads will not remain ornamental institutions. We will devolve funds and powers to them. The announcement to this effect will be made before the implementation of 60-day action plan for PR institutions,” Rao said. He also announced that Green Committees would be constituted under the chairmanship of district collectors to improve greenery in villages and urban local bodies. “

The State government wants villages to develop. I am sure that if we work hard, there will be qualitative change in the villages,” Rao told officials. He spoke of the zilla parishad chairman, which is currently a Cabinet-rank post. “The chairpersons have no work to do right now. They will soon get some powers,” he said.

The chief minister also directed the officials to fill all vacant posts in the Panchayat Raj department, right from panchayat secretary to zilla parishad CEO. He said employees would be promoted for this.

CM christens barrages, pump houses after gods & goddesses

Continuing with his tradition, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday named several irrigation barrages and pump houses in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) after goddesses. The Medigadda barrage will be known as Lakshmi barrage; Kannepalli pump house as Lakshmi pump house; Annaram barrage as Saraswathi barrage; Siripuram pump house as Saraswathi pump house; Parvathi barrage as Parvathi; Goliwada pump house as Parvathi pump house; Nandimedaram pump house as Nandi (vehicle of lord Shiva) pump house and Lakshmipuram pump house as Gayatri pump house. Earlier, he had named the redesigned Pranahita-Chevella project Kaleshwaram after Lord Shiva