Home States Telangana

Telangana Government shifts focus from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme in Budget

With work on KLIS Links 1 and 2 over, govt to focus on Palamuru-Rangareddy project

Published: 11th August 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like it has been  for the past few years, irrigation projects will continue to be accorded great priority by the State government. In this year’s Budget, the focus will shift from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and three other barrages. The government will allocate Rs 10,000 crore for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project this year, informed a senior official.

Link-1 and Link-2 of KLIS have reached completion. Now the government will spend its resources on the Palamuru-Rangareddy project and three other barrages. The government has already raised Rs 10,000 crore for the project through loans. Hence, in total, the government will spend Rs 20,000 on the project this year. “All court cases against Palamuru-Rangareddy have been cleared. The acquisition of land is also complete. The project has no more hurdles now,” said official sources. Sources explained that the benefits of PRLIS will be evident to farmers from June 2020.

“We may not be able to complete the construction of distributor canals under Palamuru-Rangareddy this year. However, around 1 tmcft water will be lifted from Srisailam by constructing one tunnel. This water will be supplied to minor irrigation tanks initially. Some ayacut will be covered under Palamuru-Rangareddy by the 2020 Kharif season,” an official said.

Sources said three more barrages on the Godavari — Tupukula Gudem, located downstream to Medigadda, Dummugudem barrage in Khammam district and Sadarmat barrage — will also get considerable allocations in the Budget. 

Creation of storage facility

Sources said the Palamuru-Rangareddy project and three other barrages were indication of the government’s determination to create storage facility in the State. “Lift irrigation schemes of the past were used to supply water to farms. But Chief Minister Rao wants to increase storage capacity. KLIS has a storage facility of 141 tmcft. The Palamuru-Rangareddy project is designed to store 70 tmcft of water,” said a senior official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme KLIS PRLIS Telangana government telangana budget 2019
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp