Telangana Government shifts focus from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme in Budget

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like it has been for the past few years, irrigation projects will continue to be accorded great priority by the State government. In this year’s Budget, the focus will shift from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and three other barrages. The government will allocate Rs 10,000 crore for the Palamuru-Rangareddy project this year, informed a senior official.

Link-1 and Link-2 of KLIS have reached completion. Now the government will spend its resources on the Palamuru-Rangareddy project and three other barrages. The government has already raised Rs 10,000 crore for the project through loans. Hence, in total, the government will spend Rs 20,000 on the project this year. “All court cases against Palamuru-Rangareddy have been cleared. The acquisition of land is also complete. The project has no more hurdles now,” said official sources. Sources explained that the benefits of PRLIS will be evident to farmers from June 2020.

“We may not be able to complete the construction of distributor canals under Palamuru-Rangareddy this year. However, around 1 tmcft water will be lifted from Srisailam by constructing one tunnel. This water will be supplied to minor irrigation tanks initially. Some ayacut will be covered under Palamuru-Rangareddy by the 2020 Kharif season,” an official said.

Sources said three more barrages on the Godavari — Tupukula Gudem, located downstream to Medigadda, Dummugudem barrage in Khammam district and Sadarmat barrage — will also get considerable allocations in the Budget.

Creation of storage facility

Sources said the Palamuru-Rangareddy project and three other barrages were indication of the government’s determination to create storage facility in the State. “Lift irrigation schemes of the past were used to supply water to farms. But Chief Minister Rao wants to increase storage capacity. KLIS has a storage facility of 141 tmcft. The Palamuru-Rangareddy project is designed to store 70 tmcft of water,” said a senior official.