Telangana High Court refuses bail to narcotics case accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view that the petitioners-accused had played a pivotal role in procuring, transporting and sale of huge quantities of Alprazolam, a narcotic drug, and ganja, the Telangana High Court has refused to grant bail to them in the cases registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Hyderabad.

If these accused were released on bail, there was every chance of tampering with the evidence and they may indulge in a similar type of offences in future, the court observed.

Justice G Sri Devi was dismissing the petitions filed separately by M Dakshina Murthy from Chittoor and Prasenjit Biswas and Soumen Sarkar from Kolkata with a plea to enlarge them on bail. The counsels appearing for the petitioners-accused contended that the petitioners never committed any offence and were falsely implicated in the cases.

Strongly opposing the grant of bail, the State-public prosecutor told the court that the teams of Narcotics Control Bureau, Hyderabad, had seized huge quantities of Alprazolam and ganja from the accused while they were transporting the same in Siddipet district.

After hearing the cases and having regard to the quantity of material recovered from their possession, the judge refused to grant bail to them and dismissed the petitions.