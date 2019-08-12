22-yr-old techie’s body found in elevator pit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mystery shrouds the death of a 22-year-old techie who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the lift pit of a commercial building at Madhapur of Cyberabad commissionerate on Saturday. The victim, identified as Manoj Krishna Gadiraja, hailed from Chennai and worked for a software firm located in the same building.

According to police, Manoj Krishna resided at Manikonda and was working as an intern at Kavuri Hills at Madhapur. On Saturday morning around 8.30, Manoj Krishna reported to the office on the fourth floor of the building and went on with his daily routine. A couple of hours later, the colleagues found that he was not in the office.

Several hours later, his body was found lying in a pool of blood in the lift pit of the building. The guards who noticed the body in the pit alerted the building management and later his colleagues identified him. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem and a case of suspicious death was registered.