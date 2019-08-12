24 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam lifted due to Maharashtra rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of many years 24 crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar dam were lifted following huge inflows due to unprecedented heavy rains in the catchment areas of Krishna river in Maharashtra.

The first gate of the project was lifted at 7.40am on Monday and following that phase-wise more gates opened with the tenth gate being opened at around 10 am.

The dam received 8.25 lakh cusecs inflow and had an outflow of 5 lakh cusecs. The water level in the dam reached 560 feet, close to the full reservoir level of 590 feet. The volume of water in the dam was recorded last at 230.52TMC against the maximum capacity of 312TMC.

With the Nagarjuna Sagar getting good inflows and crest gates being lifted, it brings good news for farmers in many districts downstream and also for Hyderabad which receives drinking water supply from Nagarjuna Sagar.