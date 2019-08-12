Home States Telangana

24 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam lifted due to Maharashtra rains

The first gate of the project was lifted at 7.40am on Monday and following that phase-wise more gates opened with the tenth gate being opened at around 10 am. 

Published: 12th August 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Nagarjuna Sagar Dam officials lifted 24 crest gates and releasing above one lakh cuses to downstream on Monday

Nagarjuna Sagar dam officials lifted 24 crest gates and releasing above one lakh cuses to downstream on Monday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of many years 24 crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar dam were lifted following huge inflows due to unprecedented heavy rains in the catchment areas of Krishna river in Maharashtra.

The first gate of the project was lifted at 7.40am on Monday and following that phase-wise more gates opened with the tenth gate being opened at around 10 am. 

The dam received 8.25 lakh cusecs inflow and had an outflow of 5 lakh cusecs. The water level in the dam reached 560 feet, close to the full reservoir level of 590 feet. The volume of water in the dam was recorded last at 230.52TMC against the maximum capacity of 312TMC. 

With the Nagarjuna Sagar getting good inflows and crest gates being lifted, it brings good news for farmers in many districts downstream and also for Hyderabad which receives drinking water supply from Nagarjuna Sagar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagarjuna Sagar dam Maharashtra Rains Flood fury
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp