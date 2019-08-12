Home States Telangana

Alert sounded in villages on Tungabhadra banks

Picture for representational purpose (Photo (Rajesh Shetty | EPS)

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: District officials have issued a flood warning after the Tungabhadra River in Alampur witnessed huge inflows on Sunday. They have directed people in villages located on the banks of the river to be on alert and prepare themselves for evacuation, if need be.

The famous Ramalayam and Shivalayam located in Beechupally village -- on the banks of Krishna River -- has been fully submerged by the floodwaters. Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy, on Sunday, visited several affected villages on the banks of Krishna, including Munagamandinne, Penchikalapadu, and Rangapur. He conducted a meeting on the safety and rescue measures being undertaken to prevent adverse situations. He also directed officials to assist those affected by the floods in getting to safer locations till the water level in both the rivers comes down.  

District Superintendent of Police (SP) K Apoorva Rao conducted a review meeting with police officials and discussed the possible measures they could take to deal with the floods. Speaking to Express, Narayanpet District Collector S Venkat Rao said that senior level engineers have been directed to watch the Krishna Bridge all through the day. “I had spoken to Guntakal DRM Tiwari regarding the same. He has agreed to halt all express and super-fast trains that cross the Krishna River,” he said.
Meanwhile, as many as 62 gates of Jurala have been opened for the first time in its history. The dam has been receiving high inflows from Narayanpur. Speaking to Express, Jurala SE HD Sridhar said: “Earlier in 20019, more than 11 lakh cusecs of water was released from Jurala. However, all 62 gates of the dam were not opened. This is the first time that this is happening.”

On Sunday, at least 2 lakh thronged to Jurala to witness the release of water.
The district administration has issued flood warnings in Kutakanur, Rajapur and Veni Sompuram villages in Ieeja mandal; Sultanapuram, Jilledudinne, Singaram, Alampur and Bairanpally villages in Alampur mandal; Kalagotta and Mainnipadu villages in Vundavelli mandal; Maddur, Koripad and Beechupally villages.

Comments

