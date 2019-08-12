All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan blasts KTR for ‘dual standard’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan described TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s comments, criticising BJP for branding people not support it as ‘betrayers’, as the pot calling kettle black.

Sravan, who was referring to the speech delivered by Rama Rao on Saturday at an event in Telugu University, accused the TRS leader of indulging in politics of ‘dual standard’. The Congress leader stated that Rama Rao is pained as a particular section has got habituated of branding people as ‘patriot’ if they support them and others as ‘betrayer’ if they oppose them. But he is forgetting that his own party was indulging in similar act.

“Those joining TRS are being portrayed as well-wishers of Telangana and those in opposition are being called betrayers of Telangana. There is no change in the approach adopted by both TRS and BJP,” he pointed out.