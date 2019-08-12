Asifabad police hold man for cheating, raping Adivasi woman

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: On the 6th of this month, a 25-year-old Adivasi woman gave birth to a baby boy at RIMS Hospital, Adilabad. For the past year, she had been living with a home guard — a Lambada man — who had allegedly promised to marry her, but never did. The woman died during treatment on Saturday night.

Shajjan Lal, woman’s partner, took her to Asifabad government hospital on 6 August after she complained of labour pains. He then abandoned her and fled the spot. ASHA workers took her to RIMS for better treatment, where she gave birth to the baby.

However, she died on Saturday night after condition got worse in the hospital. Her family took her body to Asifabad government hospital and staged a protest demanding justice. They alleged that the home guard had cheated the woman and gotten her pregnant on the pretext of marrying her. They further claimed that the police were neglecting their case.

Reportedly, according to the claims of her kin, the Asifabad police forcefully put the protestors in an ambulance and locked them up in a room. Upon learning about the incident, Asifabad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Satyanarayana visited the hospital and assured that he would ensure justice to the woman and her family.

Later in the day, Asifabad Circle Inspector M Raju said that they had registered a case of rape and cheating against the home guard. Sajjan Lal was soon arrested, according to the DSP. The DSP, however, denied the family’s allegation that they had neglected their duty.