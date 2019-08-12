Communist Party of India organises seminar on RTI Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The CPI on Sunday organised a seminar on ‘RTI Amendments, Denial of Information’. The speakers, said that the amendment is a move to eliminate autonomous status to the Central Information Commission (CIC) and also the transparency of the Act. They alleged that Centre’s move was at the behest of RSS and Sangh Pariwar. Delivering the keynote address, former CIC Commissioner Prof Madabhushi Sridhar said that in a democracy, people are ‘kings’ and have right to know how money of taxpayers is being incurred.