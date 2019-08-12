Home States Telangana

Eyes on Everest, Nizamabad youth starts crowdfunding to realise his dream

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an eye on scaling the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, 23-year-old Ali Ahmed, a trained mountaineer from Nizamabad has started a crowdfunding campaign to achieve his dream and become the first minority person from the State to scale the Mount Everest.  

Adventurous since his childhood, Ali started participating in different adventures sports from a very young age, however, he never imagined that he would become a mountaineer. “I started my training under Ranga Rao sir some two years ago, and since then I have gone on many expeditions around the world through his support. It was during this time that I made Everest my target,” says Ali.

According to him, it will cost him `25 lakh to ` 35 lakh to climb the world’s tallest peak. “I do not have that kind of money, and neither do I come from a very well-to-do family. So I had to start crowdfunding. As of now, I have approached many private stakeholders, but getting funds for scaling the Everest is a tough task,” he added. He further said that he is also going to approach the government to request them for funds.

Youngest of the three brothers, Ali says that his family does not want him to scale the Everest as they are scared for his safety.“I lost my father at a young age. My elder brother is an Imam, while another does odd jobs to run the family. They want me to get a job, but I have a different dream. I want to scale the Everest and then join the Indian Army. I want to do something for my nation,” he ended.

Telangana mountaineers seek government help

Hyderabad: Mountaineering has always been an exclusive activity as it requires special skills, training and extensive funds. Over the years, there has been an increase in interest in this sport. However, speaking to Express, some mountaineers from the Telangana Adventure clubs narrated their ordeal of not just physical, but also financial challenges that they continuously face. They claim that the mountain climbers from the State lack support from the government. They further said that while other sports are being recognised, no one talks about mountaineering. One such climber, a 24-year-old, Kani Bai, who hails from a tribal hamlet of Biman Godi village says she wants to climb various mountains around the world, and then become a trainer herself. However, Kani Bai, does not have enough money to support her dream.

