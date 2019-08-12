Home States Telangana

Former TDP leader Shaukat Ali joins BJP

The leader has reportedly been spearheading a silent campaign in support of the BJP amongst minority intellectual groups in the district.

Published: 12th August 2019 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Extending support to the BJP-led Union government’s revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, former TD leader and practising physiotherapist Dr Syed Shaukat Ali enrolled himself in the saffron party during its membership drive on Sunday. The leader has reportedly been spearheading a silent campaign in support of the BJP amongst minority intellectual groups in the district.
Dr Shaukat Ali, in a press release, said that the BJP had brought an end to a horrific era for the people of Kashmir. “A true Indian would support this decision. In fact, every Indian must stand with the government on this. Kashmir will now witness development like never before,” he said.

“The day that BJP-led Union government moved for the revocation of Article 370 will go down in history as the day it brought freedom to Kashmiris,” he said. Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision, Dr Shaukat Ali said, “Modi has kept national integrity in mind while spearheading this decision. His administrative strategies is a result of the commitment he has for the people of this country. All parties must come together to welcome his decision.”

The saffron party also organised its membership drives in remote villages of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Sunday under the leadership Sircilla Assembly Membership Facilitator Rahul Saridena and party spokesperson Seelam Raju.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP-led Union government Article 370 Prime Minister Narendra Modi SHAUKAT ALI JOINS BJP
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp