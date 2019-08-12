Former TDP leader Shaukat Ali joins BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Extending support to the BJP-led Union government’s revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, former TD leader and practising physiotherapist Dr Syed Shaukat Ali enrolled himself in the saffron party during its membership drive on Sunday. The leader has reportedly been spearheading a silent campaign in support of the BJP amongst minority intellectual groups in the district.

Dr Shaukat Ali, in a press release, said that the BJP had brought an end to a horrific era for the people of Kashmir. “A true Indian would support this decision. In fact, every Indian must stand with the government on this. Kashmir will now witness development like never before,” he said.

“The day that BJP-led Union government moved for the revocation of Article 370 will go down in history as the day it brought freedom to Kashmiris,” he said. Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision, Dr Shaukat Ali said, “Modi has kept national integrity in mind while spearheading this decision. His administrative strategies is a result of the commitment he has for the people of this country. All parties must come together to welcome his decision.”

The saffron party also organised its membership drives in remote villages of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Sunday under the leadership Sircilla Assembly Membership Facilitator Rahul Saridena and party spokesperson Seelam Raju.