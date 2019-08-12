Home States Telangana

‘Image-data knowledge needed for defence and to improve security’, DRDOscientist noted in his research paper

HYDERABAD: There is an urgent need to understand image data for finding long-term solutions to security problems in critical defence applications, S Srinivasachary, a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist, noted in his paper on ‘Relevance of Image Processing and Security in Defence Applications’, presented at the Institution of Engineers. Srinivasachary is a scientist with the Advanced Numerical Research and Analysis Group (ANURAG) of the DRDO.

“In defence installations, most of the generated data is in the form of images and videos. They are large in size, bringing additional problems including that related to the computational storage capacity,” Srinivasachary said.

While any data, in general, has the potential for leakage of sensitive information if fallen into hands of enemies, images are a particularly rich source of information, he added. However, what is possible threats that might pose defence installation if image data is compromised? “If an adversary can tamper and modify images, it has potential to generate a false scenario and mislead operations,” he said.
The biggest threat to image data in defence applications is that of artificial technologies. The tampering can often lead to the creation of an entirely different picture.

