Visitors throng Dream Home Expo on final day

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A large number of people visited the third day of Dream Home-2019 Expo organised by The New Indian Express and SATHYA. The expo concluded on Sunday. The expo was inaugurated at CMS Centenary Hall in Murugankurichi near Palayamkottai on Friday. The banking partner for the expo was Indian Bank.

The fifth edition of Tirunelveli’s Grand 3-in-1 Aadi Shopping Festival - Home Products, Property and Automobile Expo - was held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. To entertain the visitors, a mimicry performance by TV fame Mohamad Kuraishi and Honest Raj was also held.