Home States Telangana

All gates up for first time in decade, water gushes out of Nagarjuna Sagar Project

 For the first time in a decade, all 26 crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) were lifted on Monday, with a deluge of water reaching the reservoir from Srisailam. 

Published: 13th August 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Water pours out of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project in Nalgonda district after all 26 crest gates were opened on Monday, a first since 2009 (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: For the first time in a decade, all 26 crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) were lifted on Monday, with a deluge of water reaching the reservoir from Srisailam. 

The swirling floodwaters are rushing downstream of the Krishna and are likely to reach the Pulichintala balancing reservoir early on Tuesday. On Monday evening, the storage at Pulichintala was 7.94 tmcft as against its gross storage capacity of 45.77 tmcft. The water level was 135.31 ft as against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 175 ft.

After the Pulichintala reservoir fills up, the water would reach the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada, which is the last on the Krishna, and after which, the river joins the Bay of Bengal. The combined discharge from all gates of the NSP was 3,67,580 cusecs on Monday evening.

The water level at the NSP was being maintained at 567 ft as against the FRL of 590 ft. The last time all the crest gates were lifted was in 2009 when the Krishna experienced an unprecedented flood.

First time in 10 years, all gates between Almatti, Jurala opened

On Monday, for the first time since 2009, all gates of all the reservoirs across the Krishna, from Almatti to NSP, were opened. With heavy inflows continuing into the Almatti and Jurala projects, the water is being allowed downstream. The inflows into the projects will continue, as heavy rain has been predicted for the next five days in the catchment area.

“We have decided to open the gates of the Pulichintala, following heavy releases from the Nagarjuna Sagar,” an irrigation official of Andhra Pradesh told Express over the phone. “The outflows from the NSP are about five lakh cusecs per day, and Pulichilnala will be full. The flood is heavy and that is why we decided to open the gates of Pulichintala after midnight on Monday,” official sources said.

The authorities are getting ready to impound 45 tmcft water in Pulichintala now, and concerns of villages being submerged have already been addressed, the sources explained. Meanwhile, inflows to the Jurala Project have touched a record high of 8.34 lakh cusecs since 2009. Accordingly, inflows to Srisailam were 8,19,254 cusecs on Monday evening. The outflows from Nagarjuna Sagar were 3,67,580 cusecs, and are expected to increase further. With this, the Pulichintala too would be filled to the brim for the first time.

It may be recalled that the inflows to Jurala on July 30 were just 10,000 cusecs. Now, they have gone up to 8 lakh cusecs. During the 2009 floods, the inflows to Jurala were 10.2 lakh cusecs.Hydel power generation is in full swing at Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, and is set to begin at Pulichintala too. Telangana generated 18.75 million units of power at Srisailam left, and 16.9 million units at Nagarjuna Sagar on Sunday.

An advisory from the Central Water Commission (CWC) stated on Monday that due to heavy rains in the last 14-to-15 days upstream of the Krishna and Bhima basin, along with a heavy rainfall warning for the next five days, inflows are expected to be high.

Due to very heavy releases of 8 lakh cusecs from Jurala and 2 lakh cusecs from the Sunkesula barrage, very heavy inflows are expected further at Srisailam. Due to the release of 2.8 lakh cusecs from the Nagarjuna Sagar, heavy inflows are expected at the Pulichintala project. The outflows from Nagarjuna Sagar are set to increase in the next couple of days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
26 crest gates Nagarjuna Sagar Project Srisailam Krishna Pulichintala balancing reservoir Jurala Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp