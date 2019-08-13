Home States Telangana

Chain snatchers go free, but goldsmith gets jail term

In an unusual hearing, four chain snatchers who robbed a gold chain from a woman were acquitted, but the gold smith who received the chain, was convicted by a city court.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

chain snatching

Express Illustration for chain snatching.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In an unusual hearing, four chain snatchers who robbed a gold chain from a woman were acquitted, but the goldsmith who received the chain, was convicted by a city court. The absence of ironclad evidence that could establish that the accused had indeed snatched the gold chain led to their acquittal.

The court, while delivering the verdict in connection with a February 2018 chain snatching case registered at Adibhatla police station, pointed out that the available evidence failed to connect the snatchers and the receiver to the offence. Additionally, both the victim and other prosecution witnesses failed to identify the snatchers.

During the trial, one of the witnesses deposed before the court that the offenders had worn masks and came from the opposite direction. Therefore the chance of identifying offenders was established to be remote. Apart from this, during the Test Identification Parade (TIP), the victim and the witnesses did not identify the offenders. 

“This court is of the opinion that when the victim and the witness did not identify the offenders during TIP and later identified the offenders in the open court, this becomes a weak piece of evidence. Therefore, such evidence cannot become the basis of identification of the accused as offenders,” the court stated. Further, it was found that the statements of the offenders were recorded in the presence of police officers. Section 25 of the Indian Evidence Act states that no confession made to a police officer shall be proved against a person accused of any offence. 

While Section 26 of the Indian Evidence Act says that confession by the accused while in custody of police not to be proved against him. Thereafter, the court observed that the confessions recorded could not be proven against the offenders and set the four snatchers free.

While dealing with the goldsmith, the court stated that since the stolen property was in his possession, the burden lies on him to account for the possession.

But as he did not cite any evidence, and due to the absence of any rebuttal evidence, the court declared him of having received the goods, knowing them to be stolen property.

Though it acquitted him of robbery charges, it found him guilty of receiving stolen property.

“Though relevant charge is not framed, section 221 of IPC empowers court to convict an accused for an offence even if a charge is not framed,” stated the court, giving him imprisonment for one year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chain snatchers Adibhatla police station Test Identification Parade Section 26 Indian Evidence Act
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp