Home States Telangana

Emulate Ahmedabad and stop immersing Ganesh idols, says KTR

As he proposed this, GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore responded saying it would be discussed at the GHMC’s coordination meeting for Ganesh nimajjanam on Tuesday.

Published: 13th August 2019 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi nears, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday took to Twitter to share an idea from Ahmedabad that people in Hyderabad can emulate to protect lakes from pollution due to the immersion of Ganesh idols. Rao shared a tweet by Amdavad Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Nehra on how residents of the region decided to keep the Sabarmati clean by not immersing idols of goddess Dashama in the river. Rather, they left the idols on the river bank, to be later removed by the municipal authorities.

“If Ahmedabad can do it, why can’t we in Hyderabad take a leaf from their book and try the same for Ganesh Chaturthi? What say @bonthurammohan @ CommissionrGHMC and all Hyderabadis?? (sic),” Rao tweeted. As he proposed this, GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore responded saying it would be discussed at the GHMC’s coordination meeting for Ganesh nimajjanam on Tuesday.

“Shall moot it in tomorrow’s coordination meeting on Ganesh Nimajjanam, sir. I am sure Hyderabadi’s will respond positively. It can also gain major traction if spread by 30 NGOs working on Saaf Hyderabad & Shaandaar Hyderabad. More on this in the next few days... (sic),” he tweeted. While Rao’s tweet saw many supporters for the replication of the Ahmedabad model, many others used the opportunity to criticise the government for not enforcing strict rules on restricting the height of Ganesh idols.

To be mooted at meeting today
The GHMC will discuss adopting  KTR’s proposal at its coordination meeting for Ganesh nimajjanam on
Tuesday

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganesh Chaturthi TRS working president KT Rama Rao Amdavad Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Nehra GHMC Ganesh nimajjanam
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp