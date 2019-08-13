Emulate Ahmedabad and stop immersing Ganesh idols, says KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi nears, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday took to Twitter to share an idea from Ahmedabad that people in Hyderabad can emulate to protect lakes from pollution due to the immersion of Ganesh idols. Rao shared a tweet by Amdavad Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Nehra on how residents of the region decided to keep the Sabarmati clean by not immersing idols of goddess Dashama in the river. Rather, they left the idols on the river bank, to be later removed by the municipal authorities.

“If Ahmedabad can do it, why can’t we in Hyderabad take a leaf from their book and try the same for Ganesh Chaturthi? What say @bonthurammohan @ CommissionrGHMC and all Hyderabadis?? (sic),” Rao tweeted. As he proposed this, GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore responded saying it would be discussed at the GHMC’s coordination meeting for Ganesh nimajjanam on Tuesday.

“Shall moot it in tomorrow’s coordination meeting on Ganesh Nimajjanam, sir. I am sure Hyderabadi’s will respond positively. It can also gain major traction if spread by 30 NGOs working on Saaf Hyderabad & Shaandaar Hyderabad. More on this in the next few days... (sic),” he tweeted. While Rao’s tweet saw many supporters for the replication of the Ahmedabad model, many others used the opportunity to criticise the government for not enforcing strict rules on restricting the height of Ganesh idols.

To be mooted at meeting today

The GHMC will discuss adopting KTR’s proposal at its coordination meeting for Ganesh nimajjanam on

Tuesday