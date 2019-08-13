Karimnagar car driver loses balance, car soars through air, lands atop kirana shop

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A Noble attempt to avoid hitting a cyclist led to a bizarre turn of events for an unsuspecting family in Karimnagar on Monday. The incident occurred at Gundlapalli on the busy Rajiv Rahadari in the district.Four of a family were travelling in the car to Hyderabad when they reached the Gundlapalli crossroad which has a rather steep curve.

When a cyclist suddenly appeared in front of them, the driver swerved the car in an attempt to avert an accident, an action that inadvertently led to him losing control of the vehicle. The car then crashed in to a flag-post, which served as a ‘launch’ for the vehicle to soar into the air, and subsequently land on the rooftop of a roadside kirana shop.

All persons in the car were injured. Cyclist Sachikan, a native of UP, has also sustained injuries. The victims were taken to Karimnagar hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable now.