Telangana CM KCR wants to work for Telugu States’ betterment

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he would work in tandem with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to script history by diverting Godavari waters to Rayalaseema and help that region prosper. “We will script history, which was never witnessed in the last 60 to 70 years in the history of Telugus,” Rao said. Speaking to reporters in Nagiri in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, Rao said Godavari waters should be diverted to Rayalaseema.

“We will transform Rayalaseema into Ratanala Seema,” he averred.

Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday visited Tirupathi and Kanchi temples. He also visited Aththi Varadaraja Swamy temple in Kanchipuram. He had the darshan of Aththi Varadaraja Swamy, who was taken out of temple tank after 40 years this year. As the Darshan of Athithi Varadaraja Swamy would be available only for 48 days, Chandrasekhar Rao along with his family members went to Kanchipuram.

Visits Roja’s residence

Later, Rao also went to the residence of YSRCP MLA and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation chairperson RK Roja in Nagiri. Speaking to reporters at Roja’s residence, Rao said: “I had a good darshan of the lord. My aim is to divert Godavari river waters to Rayalaseema region. Now, we have a dynamic, robust, committed and young YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. It is (diversion of Godavari waters) definitely possible. The problems of Rayalaseema will be resolved 100 per cent. I will help Jagan Mohan Reddy as an elder brother.”

Stating that this year alone around 1,000 tmcft of Godavari waters flowed into the Bay of Bengal untapped, he said: “Now, all the projects have filled up on Krishna and water is going into the sea, without serving any purpose. We have to utilise these waters for Rayalaseema.”“We will definitely create history. Some persons may not digest it. Yet, we will achieve the goal to make Rayalaseema prosper,” Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Rao said that he would work in tandem with Jagan Mohan Reddy for the betterment of both the Telugu States. Rao spent almost two hours at the residence of Roja on his return journey to Hyderabad.

AP Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, AP Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, Rajampet Lok Sabha member MP PV Mithun Reddy and MLA K Adimoolam welcomed Rao in Nagiri.