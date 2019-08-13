Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP mounts attack on Telangana Congress, calls them subordinate of ruling TRS

According to him, the narratives of TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and TRS working president KT Rama Rao are similar, which indicates that both are hand-in-glove.

Published: 13th August 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 03:41 AM

G Vivek

G Vivek, who recently joined the saffron party, with bjp State chief K Laxman in Hyderabad on Monday (Photo| EPS, Sathya keerthi0

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing Congress as a ‘benami’ party of TRS, BJP State unit chief K Laxman alleged that the grand old party-state leadership is acting as subordinate to the ruling TRS and strengthening it by weakening their own party.

Speaking to the media, along with former MP G Vivekanand, here on Monday, Laxman alleged that Congress instead of playing the role of main opposition party is acting as TRS’s subordinate. “Congress MLAs who were supposed to fight for the rights of people are joining TRS for selfish gains.”

According to him, the narratives of TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and TRS working president KT Rama Rao are similar, which indicates that both are hand-in-glove. The State BJP chief claimed that there was a strong wind blowing in favour of the BJP in the State.

He said that a senior leader like Vivek, who belongs to a political family loyal to Congress for decades, could join BJP shows that even political leaders believe that only BJP has the capacity to end K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family rule and establish a democratic rule in Telangana.

‘Devil preaching gospel’
Taking exception to KT Rama Rao accusing BJP of branding people not supporting it as betrayers, Laxman stated that it was TRS which branded people criticising it as anti-Telangana and never allowed people to express their views. 

“KTR talking about ethics and values is like a devil preaching gospel. His party never allowed democracy to prevail in the State and is now making a hue and cry as the saffron party was expanding in the State,” he said.

Cong leader Sridhar joins BJP
Senior Congress leader and former Wardhanapet MLA K Sridhar, along with his supporters, joined BJP in the presence of party’s State unit chief K Laxman on Monday. Sridhar, who served as an MLA between 2009 and 2014, was in the news for attempting to commit suicide due to financial crisis in 2014.  Speaking to reporters at the BJP state headquarters here, Sridhar stated that he decided to join BJP as it is the only party which could take on TRS “People of the State are coming closer to BJP as they see it as an alternate to TRS. BJP is the only party where there is future. Congress is a dying party in the State,” he said

