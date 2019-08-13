Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress leader wants PM to take action against Haryana CM Khattar

Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his derogatory comments against Kashmiri women.

Published: 13th August 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Ali Shabbir

Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his derogatory comments against Kashmiri women. The senior Congress leader, who participated in Eid-ul-Azha prayer on the occasion of Bakrid on Monday, stated that Muslims of Kamareddy had passed a resolution seeking action against Khattar for his comments against Kashmiri women. Shabbir, during his speech before Eid prayers, strongly condemned Manohar Lal Khattar’s statement and termed it insensitive and highly provocative. 

While Prime Minister Modi is talking about the beginning of a new era after the abrogation of Article 370, BJP leaders are making derogatory comments against women of Kashmir, he said and added that there was a complete mismatch between the claims of the prime minister and actions of his own party leaders. 

While everyone is praying for the restoration of normalcy in the Kashmir valley, BJP leaders are making provocative statements to disturb the peace, he alleged. If the prime minister is sincere in his approach then he should take action against Haryana chief minister and other leaders who made provocative statements against Kashmiri women, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir Prime Minister Narendra Modi Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Article 370 Muslims of Kamareddy
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp