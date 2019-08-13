Telangana Congress leader wants PM to take action against Haryana CM Khattar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his derogatory comments against Kashmiri women. The senior Congress leader, who participated in Eid-ul-Azha prayer on the occasion of Bakrid on Monday, stated that Muslims of Kamareddy had passed a resolution seeking action against Khattar for his comments against Kashmiri women. Shabbir, during his speech before Eid prayers, strongly condemned Manohar Lal Khattar’s statement and termed it insensitive and highly provocative.

While Prime Minister Modi is talking about the beginning of a new era after the abrogation of Article 370, BJP leaders are making derogatory comments against women of Kashmir, he said and added that there was a complete mismatch between the claims of the prime minister and actions of his own party leaders.

While everyone is praying for the restoration of normalcy in the Kashmir valley, BJP leaders are making provocative statements to disturb the peace, he alleged. If the prime minister is sincere in his approach then he should take action against Haryana chief minister and other leaders who made provocative statements against Kashmiri women, he said.