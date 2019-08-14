Home States Telangana

As US jobs get elusive, Telangana techies move to Mexico

With techies finding it hard to land jobs in the United States, budding software engineers are now opting for Mexico and other Latin American countries to make a mark in their field.

Published: 14th August 2019 03:40 AM

HYDERABAD:  With techies finding it hard to land jobs in the United States, budding software engineers are now opting for Mexico and other Latin American countries to make a mark in their field. There are currently about 300 families from Telangana living and working in the IT industry in Mexico. Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and Canada, with their flexible regulations, attractive currency-exchange rates and low cost of living, are attracting freshers. In Mexico, most families from Telangana work in the Guadalajara IT Park, in Guadalajara city.

Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) president Sundeep Mukhtla, who recently visited the Central American nation to inaugurate the Mexican branch of the association, said the country offered a myriad of sops. “Firstly, 1 Peso is equal to around Rs 3.5 in India. And if one gets a job there, the starting salary is 30,000 Pesos, which translates to around Rs 1 lakh,” Mukhtla told Express.

“Secondly, the cost of living is not high. One can easily get by with spending just `15,000. The rent of a single/shared PG would be equal to that of one in Bengaluru,” he added and said that Indian techies were in demand since English is not prevalent in Mexico. Mukhtla added that going to the US after getting a permanent residentship in Mexico was easier than going there directly from India.

‘Easy to obtain visa, cost of living is low’

The biggest advantage of Mexico is that it’s easy to get a visa, said Phani Sudharshan, a techie who went there in 2013. “The place is also very economical, with a low cost of living. Food options, especially the spices, are very similar to those in India,” Sudharshan added

