Delimitation of Telangana and Andhra Assembly segments to start soon

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The process for fresh delimitation of Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is likely to be taken up very shortly, along with the delimitation of Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday held its first internal meeting in Delhi on the delimitation of Assembly segments in J&K.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora held the meeting with election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra. Several senior officials too were present. The senior officials briefed the CEC and other election commissioners about the nitty-gritty of the proposed delimitation exercise, sources said.

The Central government may soon form the Delimitation Commission, which will take up the delimitation of Assembly segments in J&K, Sikkim, AP and Telangana, they added.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Assembly seats in that State would be increased from 107 to 114. As per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Assembly seats have to be increased from 175 to 225 in AP and from 119 to 153 in Telangana. BJP sources earlier said the delimitation of Assembly seats in AP and TS would be taken up along with J&K. The file relating to the delimitation of Assembly segments in AP and TS has already been circulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Waiting for request from Home min

The ECI is waiting for a formal request from the Ministry of Home Affairs to start the process of delimitation of Assembly segments, senior officials said