Telangana Secretariat functions from two places

Published: 14th August 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 03:13 AM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Roa performing bhumi pooja for the construction of new Secretariat behind D block in Telangana secretariat.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Roa performing bhumi pooja for the construction of new Secretariat behind D block in Telangana secretariat. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State Secretariat is now functioning both from BRKR Bhavan and the existing Secretariat as some departments are yet to be shifted to BRK Bhavan. After a three-day break due to holidays, Chief Secretary SK Joshi visited his new chamber in BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday before returning to his residence to work from there. Joshi had shifted his office to BRKR Bhavan on Friday.

On Tuesday, IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan too shifted his office to BRK Bhavan and held the first meeting with representatives of Japanese companies.

The General Administration Department (GAD) Principal Secretary Adhar Sinha, Health Department Principal Secretary Shanti Kumari also moved to BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday.  However, the remaining departments are still functioning from the existing Secretariat as the shifting process is still on and it may take another one or two weeks for normal functioning of Secretariat departments from BRKR Bhavan.

The reasons for the delay in shifting were that the repairs to BRK Bhavan were still continuing. The intra-net facility required for the functioning of Finance and other key departments were not ready at BRK Bhavan.

