Tourists ‘unwelcome’ at Nagarjuna Sagar dam

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Due to a lakh of facilities, tourists at the Nagarjuna Sagar dam are often forced to leave the place before they can take in all the sites. There are very few hotels at the location. The government-run guest house is prohibitively expensive while families don’t prefer staying at the two other private lodges there.

Tourists also complain of a lack of basic amenities such as toilets and signboards to point them towards major attractions. The other big problem, perhaps, is the lack of transportation services. The last bus leaves at six. Some RTC buses which travel between Hyderabad and Guntur do not enter the Hill Colony bus stop.